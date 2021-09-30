Tamil Nadu: 1,350 unclaimed vehicles auctioned by police

September 30, 2021 12:59:17 pm
The Tamil Nadu police auctioned closed to 1,350 unclaimed vehicles, that were seized in connection with various criminal activities and received a sum of Rs 2.60 crore that was credited to the public exchequer.
Over 1,222 two-wheelers, 103 four-wheelers, and 26 other vehicles were auctioned by the police. In Karur district, the number of vehicles auctioned were 207, followed by Madurai (203). In Tiruvallur, 172 vehicles were auctioned, and in Thanjavur 135 vehicles were auctioned.
During the budget grants to the Police Department that was announced in the State Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced a new system where Police Commissioners and District Superintendents of Police could auction the discarded vehicles lying unclaimed in police stations.
