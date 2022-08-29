scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Tamil Nadu: Order to close biryani and meat shops in Kancheepuram during Ganesh Chaturthi draws flak, withdrawn

In the notice which was shared widely on social media, the inspector of Shiva Kanchi P1 police station asked meat and biryani shop owners in the Sengazhu Neerodai street and Kanchi Sankara Mutt localities not to open their stalls from September 2 to September 4 when the procession of Ganesh idols is set to take place.

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are set to take place from August 31 in the state. It was noted in the circular that the move was initiated to avoid any kind of disturbances. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The police in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district have withdrawn a circular directing meat and biryani shop owners to shut down their stalls for three days in view of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations after it created unrest among sections of the society and drew flak on social media.

In the notice which was shared widely on social media, the inspector of Shiva Kanchi P1 police station asked meat and biryani shop owners in the Sengazhu Neerodai street and Kanchi Sankara Mutt localities not to open their stalls from September 2 to September 4 when the procession of Ganesh idols is set to take place. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are set to take place from August 31 in the state. It was noted in the circular that the move was initiated to avoid any kind of disturbances.

Inspector J Vinayagam told indianexpress.com that the notice was issued without his knowledge and noted that no such restrictions are in place.

“It was a mistake. The notice was issued without my knowledge. The notice did not even reach people, it was within our office premises and somehow it got leaked and people shared it on social media. Members of various organisations met us regarding this circular and we have informed them that no such orders are issued, they can function as usual,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Issues related to biryani and meat shops have been frequent in Tamil Nadu of late. A few weeks ago, the ‘Singara Chennai Food Festival 2022’ came under the scanner for missing out on beef stalls. Health Minister Ma Subramanian noted that no caterer offered to put up a beef stall and later following the outburst on social media, a stall was set up.

More from Chennai

In May, the Tirupattur district administration planned to organise a three-day biryani food festival in Ambur with plans to get a Geographical Index (GI) tag for the famous Ambur biryani. A controversy soon erupted after district collector Amar Kushwaha announced that the administration would avoid beef and pork biryani in the festival. The administration was criticised heavily and eventually the collector postponed the festival citing weather.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 01:05:23 pm
Next Story

AR Rahman pens emotional note as a street in Canada gets named after him: ‘The name AR Rahman is not mine, it means…’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kannada textbook claims Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul, official says 'poetic imagination’

Kannada textbook claims Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul, official says 'poetic imagination’

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

SC refuses to interfere in the counselling process
NEET PG 2022

SC refuses to interfere in the counselling process

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail plea dismissed in money laundering case

Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail plea dismissed in money laundering case

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement