Tamil Nadu: Opposition walks out of assembly as Governor R N Ravi begins his maiden speech

On the first day of the first assembly session of 2022 held on Wednesday when Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi began to deliver his maiden address, the Opposition, led by AIADMK, started reading out a statement criticising the DMK government and staged a walkout.

As soon as Ravi began his speech, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami started reading out a statement criticising the government on issues like an alleged failure in maintaining law and order and staged a walkout.

DMK’s ally Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi (VCK) also walked out of the assembly expressing dissent against the Governor for the delay in forwarding the Tamil Nadu Assembly Bill to the Centre. The Bill seeks exemption of the state from NEET.

Later, while speaking to the media, Palaniswami said, “Law and order in the state has deteriorated and there is no safety for women. The government has failed to provide proper relief measures to those affected by the recent floods. I also condemn the DMK government for shutting down Amma mini-clinics with a political vendetta and registering false cases against former AIADMK functionaries.”

However, after the Opposition walked out, Ravi continued his speech and outlined various health and economy sector policies initiated by the DMK government for the welfare of the public.

Expressing his good wishes for New year and Pongal festivals, Ravi said, “I congratulate the Chief Minister for galvanising the entire government machinery and effectively managing the second wave of the Covid pandemic by ramping up health infrastructure, ensuring availability of oxygen and essential drugs and transforming the vaccination drive into a people’s movement immediately after assuming office.”

“The government’s strategy in successfully containing the second wave without significantly affecting people’s livelihood and economy has served as a model for the entire nation,” he added.

He further said Chief Minister M K Stalin’s vision is to make Tamil Nadu a ‘One Trillion Dollar Economy’ by 2030 and the government has already initiated various programmes and policies to achieve the vision. “A detailed action plan titled ‘Towards One Trillion Dollar Economy’ will be prepared to ensure that this vision is realised,” Ravi added.

The assembly session was being held at Kalaivanar Arangam amid stringent safety measures. All the members of the assembly, officials, press and media were subjected to RT-PCR tests and were permitted to participate only if they tested negative.

The day started with Tamil Thaai Vaazthu, an invocation sung in praise of Mother Tamil. This comes in the wake of the Tamil Nadu government passing an order declaring the song as the state anthem and making it mandatory to be rendered by trained singers before the start of any function in all educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings, etc in the state.