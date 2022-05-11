Tamil Nadu on its toes after cases of ‘Tomato flu’ in Kerala

In the wake of a ‘Tomato flu’ being reported in Kerala, the Coimbatore district administration has beefed up surveillance in the border to prevent the disease from entering the state.

A team of revenue, health and police officials have been deployed at the Walayar checkpost located on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border to screen people coming from the neighbouring state.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr P Aruna, the deputy director of health services, Coimbatore, said the district has deployed three teams to monitor the border round-the-clock.

“Three teams comprising revenue inspectors, health inspectors and police have been deployed on a shift basis. They will note down if someone has fever and rashes. This flu is a self-limiting one and there is no specific drug for this. If someone is infected with this flu, they need to be kept in isolation as this could spread rapidly from one person to another,” Aruna said.

Dr Aruna added that the flu affects children below five years of age. She also said that the authorities are also screening the anganwadi centres across the district and close to 24 mobile teams with health officers have been deployed to carry out the process.