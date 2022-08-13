Tamil Nadu ‘Omni’ buses on a fleecing spree

August 13, 2022 2:24:26 pm
In view of the three continuous holidays, the private-run ‘Omni’ buses in Tamil Nadu are levying exorbitant ticket prices leaving the passengers in a fix.
According to the sources, as the existing state government buses are getting filled up due to holidays from August 13 to August 15, the travellers are left with no option but to depend on Omni buses. The ticket prices of Omni buses are double the cost of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).
Hundreds of students and commuters from other districts are flocking to Koyambedu and major bus stations in Chennai.
Over the past couple of days, there have been several reports of Omni buses fleecing the customers. Several people took it online to post their grievances. They claimed that the tariff of Omni buses heading to Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Nagercoil are sky high.
Chennai to Theni Today ticket fair to high 🙄 CM sir…@CMOTamilnadu @mkstalin @sivasankar1ss @EPSTamilNadu@polimernews @News18TamilNadu @abpnadu @sumanthraman @Veera284 pic.twitter.com/5fqWsYXhX3
— Sanju Sham🇮🇳 (@SanjuSham7) August 12, 2022
The passengers expressed their concern on various news channels and said only those who can afford the price can travel while others have to postpone their journey.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam issued a statement that it is normal during the holiday season that more passengers seek the service of the public transport system and the Omni buses are taking advantage of the situation by levying the fare that is now on a par with the flight tickets.
He said the operators are charging up to Rs 3,200 from one person for travelling to Madurai, Rs 3,000 to Tiruchirapalli, Rs 3,850 to Nagercoil, and Rs 4,000 to Coimbatore, when it was usually between Rs 800 and Rs 900.
Pannerselvam noted that these prices are put up openly on the websites of the private bus aggregators.
He urged the Chief Minister to intervene and seek an amicable solution that will benefit both the passengers as well as the private operators.
@sivasankar1ss Sir Bus fare are too high in @redBus_in @TNOmniBusAss.Everytime these guys are doing like this,no action so far.Better TN govt can take control and fix the rate.Don’t give to https://t.co/83diTyZAZP proper response from Redbus,useless App1/1https://t.co/JoIT0ICQdb pic.twitter.com/WdrAwhgQiC
— Rajesh (@rajeshkumar7565) August 12, 2022
Under these circumstances, following the reports of Omni bus operators charging high fees from the passengers, the state transport department authorities conducted a surprise inspection at a few bus termini across the city and penalised the buses, which charged an excess fee from travellers.
S S Sivashankar, the state transport minister, told reporters that stringent action would be taken against those who collect an excess fee from passengers and noted that a committee under the transport commissioner has been formed to inquire into the complaints of certain Omni buses fleecing the passengers. Based on their report, suitable action would be taken. He said that special buses would be arranged from Chennai to other cities.
A Anbalagan, the general secretary of All Omnibus Owners and Operators Association, Tamil Nadu told indianexpress.com, that dynamic fare pricing has been in practice in all modes of transport, and the private bus operators alone cannot be blamed.
Subscriber Only Stories
“We are contract-based service providers. There is no fixed tariff for Omni buses here as per the Motor Vehicles Act. We had approached the state government to fix a minimum rate for our vehicles both during long weekends, festival time as well as during other days on several occasions but there has been no initiation by the government. Yes, we do understand that the public is finding it difficult with the high rates, but not all vehicles are charging an excess fee. In government there are only two types – AC and non AC. However, we have several varieties like Volvo AC/non- Ac sleeper, semi-sleeper, multi-axle semi-sleeper, among others and hence the price differs from one facility to another. The maintenance price of Omni buses is far higher than government buses and hence the operators fix the price accordingly,” he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, KolkataPremium
How to set your phone number as UPI ID on Google Pay
Latest News
Rajiv govt decision to ban Rushdie’s book was justified, taken for law & order reasons: Natwar Singh By Asim Kamal
It’s raining potholes in Pimpri-Chinchwad: 1,800 filled up at cost of Rs 1 crore, says civic corporation
Crypto derivatives volumes surge to $3.12 trillion in July: Crypto Compare
Explained: The four Bills passed recently by Haryana Assembly on water, GST, municipal bodies
After the attack on the writer, remembering the poet
Words will win
School textbooks to include stories of brave Indian soldiers, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
When Shah Rukh Khan was approached for a superhero film on Hanuman by Top Gun director
PM Modi hosts India’s Commonwealth Games contingent
Sameer Wankhede not Muslim by birth, belongs to Mahar caste: Scrutinising panel rejects Nawab Malik’s claims
Praise, worry in Iran after Rushdie attack; government quiet
Alia Bhatt’s Darlings sets Netflix record, but Wedding Season had an even bigger opening