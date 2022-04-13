Tamil Nadu to observe Ambedkar’s birth anniversary as ‘Equality Day’: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Wednesday announced in the Legislative Assembly that the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar on April 14 would be celebrated as ‘Equality Day’ in the state from this year onwards.

Making a statement under Rule 110 in the House, Stalin said that a pledge would also be taken across the state on the day. He said that Ambedkar worked to ensure equality in society through education, law and political awakening. “Ambedkar’s opinions have great depth and substance. He is a beacon to the future,” he added.

Accepting the request of Lok Sabha MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan, Stalin said that a life-size statue of Ambedkar would be installed in the Ambedkar Manimandapam in Chennai. The government plans to translate and publish some of the selected books of Ambedkar in Tamil, he added.

Following the announcement, chief secretary V Irai Anbu issued a government order over the pledge the employees at the secretariat and all other government offices would be taking on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

The crux of the pledge is upholding equality and the oath is to rise against the social oppression in the name of caste, to stand with the oppressed for their rights and equality and to build an egalitarian society.

It is to be noted that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government had already declared social reformist and Dravidian icon Periyar’s birth anniversary on September 17 as ‘Social Justice Day’.

(With PTI inputs)