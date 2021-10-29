Tamil Nadu: Nutrition organiser placed under suspension for supplying rotten eggs for noon meal

A nutrition organiser was placed under suspension on Thursday for allegedly supplying rotten eggs to school students as part of the noon meal scheme at Vavipalayam in the nearby Tirupur district.

Since the Corporation Primary School was not functioning owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the organiser Maheswari called the parents of over 100 students and handed over the eggs to them on October 26, official sources said.

Parents found all the eggs rotten, the sources said. Taking up the matter, a CPI(M) functionary in the area lodged a complaint with the Tirupur Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati and sought stringent action. He said children would have had a serious health problem had they consumed the eggs.

Health Department officials conducted an inquiry with Maheswari and recommended action against her. Based on the inquiry report, the district Collector S Vineeth ordered to place her under suspension, the sources said