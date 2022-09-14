scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Tamil Nadu notifies Nanjarayan Tank as bird sanctuary

Nanjarayan Tank spread in 125.86.5 hectares of land in Tiruppur district will be the 17th bird sanctuary in Tamil Nadu.

According to a notification, after careful examination, the proposal by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, the government intends to declare the area as ‘Nanjarayan Birds Sanctuary’ under Wildlife (Protection) Act. (Source: Twitter/Suriya Sahu video)

The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday issued an order to set up a bird sanctuary at Nanjarayan Tank in Tiruppur district. The order comes after Minister of Forests K Ramachandran announced in the state Assembly in April that the Nanjarayan Tank will be turned into a bird sanctuary by using a government fund of Rs 7.5 crore.

The 125.86.5 hectares of land located near Neruperichal and Sarkar Periyapalayam villages of Tiruppur North and Uthukuli taluks in Tiruppur district, will be the 17th bird sanctuary in Tamil Nadu.

According to a notification, after careful examination, the proposal by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, the government intends to declare the area as ‘Nanjarayan Birds Sanctuary’ under Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Read also |liveChennai News Live Updates: DMK leader A Raja stokes controversy over 'Shudra' remark

It was noted that the government considers the area in Tiruppur to have adequate ecological, fauna, flora, natural and geomorphological significance for the purpose of protecting, propagating and developing wildlife and their environment.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took to Twitter and wrote “Happy to announce that the Government has notified the 17th bird sanctuary of Tamil Nadu at Nanjarayan in Tiruppur district. This fulfills the long pending request of bird lovers from across the state.”

Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests department, thanked Chief Minister Stalin and noted that it is time to celebrate and welcome the winged visitors with open arms.

She tweeted a video of the landscape and added that the area attracts more than 130 bird species including migratory birds.

Earlier in December 2021, the MK Stalin-led DMK government declared the Kazhuveli wetland located near Villupuram as the ‘Kazhuveli Birds Sanctuary’.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 12:48:43 pm
