Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 1,484 new Covid-19 cases, 632 in Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: Tamil Nadu reported 1,484 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the State tally to 34,71,289. The toll continued to remain at 38,026, as no fatalities were reported today also. With the surge in new cases, the government asked secretaries and collectors to follow up on appropriate Covid-19 behaviour, including proper wearing of masks, at institutions under their control.

Meanwhile, Principal Health Secretary Dr P Senthilkumar said genomic sequence analysis has revealed increased presence of BA.5, BA.2.38 and other variants of the virus in the state. “Experts have opined that these variants can be a reason for increase of positive cases in the State,” he said in an official communication to, among others, Additional Chief Secretaries and district collectors. While 26 per cent of the people have got the infection from their visit to markets, malls and common places, 18 per cent have been infected at workplaces.

In other news, an AIADMK worker, P Shanmugam of Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu, has moved the Madras High Court, seeking action against party’s then Joint Co-ordinator K Palaniswami and senior leaders and general council (GC) members including C V Shanmugam and Presidium chairman Tamil Magan Hussain for allegedly violating the June 23 orders of the court over the GC meet.