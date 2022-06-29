Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 1,484 new Covid-19 cases, 632 in Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: Tamil Nadu reported 1,484 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the State tally to 34,71,289. The toll continued to remain at 38,026, as no fatalities were reported today also. With the surge in new cases, the government asked secretaries and collectors to follow up on appropriate Covid-19 behaviour, including proper wearing of masks, at institutions under their control.
Meanwhile, Principal Health Secretary Dr P Senthilkumar said genomic sequence analysis has revealed increased presence of BA.5, BA.2.38 and other variants of the virus in the state. “Experts have opined that these variants can be a reason for increase of positive cases in the State,” he said in an official communication to, among others, Additional Chief Secretaries and district collectors. While 26 per cent of the people have got the infection from their visit to markets, malls and common places, 18 per cent have been infected at workplaces.
In other news, an AIADMK worker, P Shanmugam of Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu, has moved the Madras High Court, seeking action against party’s then Joint Co-ordinator K Palaniswami and senior leaders and general council (GC) members including C V Shanmugam and Presidium chairman Tamil Magan Hussain for allegedly violating the June 23 orders of the court over the GC meet.
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Adyar, Taramani, IT Corridor, Guindy, Avadi, Ambattur, Perambur, Vysarpadi, KK Nagar for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. Check the full list here
The Greater Chennai Police Monday began ‘No Honking’, a special drive to raise awareness among drivers on the consequences of continuous and unnecessary honking. The police said the drive, which is set to take place till July 3, aims to give drivers the knowledge about the harmful effects of honking leading to health problems and noise pollution.
Inaugurating the event Monday, City Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said, “In the coming days, the enforcement will begin after the procurement of noise metres prescribed by the Tamil Nadu pollution control board to assess the allowed decibel in public places.” Read more
