Tamil Nadu: New Year celebrations banned in public places amid Omicron spread

Tamil Nadu director general of police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu issued an advisory on Wednesday banning New Year celebrations on beaches and other public places like hotels, resorts, pubs across the state in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant. The public has been advised to stay indoors and celebrate the New Year at their homes.

The DGP said travellers who are found driving vehicles in an inebriated condition would be arrested and their vehicles would be seized. He asked the youth not to venture out on two-wheelers on New Year’s eve and indulge in dangerous stunts. He added that the police would intensify their patrol.

Restaurants and hotels in Tamil Nadu have been allowed to function till 11 pm on December 31 adhering to standard operating procedures and managements have been asked to ensure their employees are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Only essential services on New Year night in Chennai

As per the latest release from the Greater Chennai police, no vehicles, except those on essential services, will be allowed to ply on Chennai roads from 12 am to 5 am on January 1. The public has been asked to plan their travel accordingly.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department Minister PK Sekar Babu on Thursday said temples would be open till midnight for people to worship. He requested people to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing.

The city police said they had directed the authorities to monitor whether temple managements are following the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government.

People in need of help may call 100 or 112 and also use the police app ‘Kavalan-SOS’.

New Year celebrations allowed in Puducherry, restriction on liquor sale

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed New Year celebrations in neighbouring Puducherry but imposed restrictions on the sale of liquor. The bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order on a petition from G A Jagannathan, a resident of Puducherry, seeking a ban on celebrations citing the covid spread.

The court directed that liquor should not be sold between 10 pm, December 31 and 1 am, January 1. The petitioner contended the government of Puducherry allowed New Year celebrations without reference to the ground realities and the same may result in spread of Covid-19.