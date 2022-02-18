Tamil Nadu logs 1,146 new Covid cases, 8 deaths; active infections drop to 20k

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,146 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths on Friday, taking the statewide count to 34,42,929 and the toll to 37,970. With 4,229 discharges in the past 24 hours, the total active cases stood at 20,681. As many as 81,145 samples were tested. The state now has about 334 Covid-19 testing facilities.

A total of 34 out of 38 districts in the state saw new infections below 50 on Friday. As many as 13 districts recorded positive cases in single digit. Chennai (262), Coimbatore (188), Chengalpattu (102) and Erode (64) contributed to the maximum cases.

Including 708 persons getting discharged on Friday, Chennai’s cumulative recoveries increased to 7,35,613 while with one death reported in the past 24 hours, the toll increased to 9,053. So far, 7,48,349 people have tested positive in Chennai. The active cases stood at 3,683.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Puducherry logged 50 new cases on Friday pushing the overall tally to 1,65,534. A total of 1,884 samples were tested and the positivity rate remained at 2.65 per cent. While Puducherry accounted for 27 new cases, Karikal, Yanam and Mahe recorded 11, 9, and 3 new cases respectively. With zero causalities, the death toll remained at 1,959. Of the 586 active cases, 554 remain in home isolation and 32 are undergoing treatment in hospital.