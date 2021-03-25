Tamil Nadu: New COVID-19 cluster emerges in Kancheepuram, 52 medical students test positive

Frontline workers stand in queue for a health check up before getting inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination camp, organised by Greater Chennai Corporation, in Chennai, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/File)

As many as 52 first-year medical students of a private college in Kancheepuram have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of six students residing in the hostel campus were isolated after they initially tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Following this, the college management conducted the test for the remaining first-year students residing in the hostel, and 46 of them were found to be positive.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, C Mahendran, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at the Meenakshi Medical College Hospital and Research Institute said the first-year block hostel has been closed and the campus area has been disinfected as per the COVID-19 protocol.

“There are 250 students in the first year. Six students had symptoms in the hostel so the warden immediately informed us, the students were Isolated and we sent their samples for RT-PCR tests. We received the report on Saturday and they were found to be positive. We immediately conducted the tests for all the students who were in contact. Till now, 52 first-year students have tested positive and 46 of them are asymptomatic,” he said.

Mahendran further said the campus including the hostels had been following safety precautions instructed by the government. He added that though the students in hostels, they used to visit their hometown on weekends and that could be one of the reasons for the spread.

“Attenders, faculty members, and other staff have also been tested and the results have been so far negative. 12 students have been sent home with their parents after receiving an undertaking that they be under home quarantine and the rest of the 40 students are undergoing treatment at the COVID care centre at the hospital,” he said.

The RMO added that most of the students are not present on the campus currently as they are preparing for the exams at their homes. As per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Wednesday, a total of 1,636 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the overall tally to 8,71,440. In Kancheepuram, as many as 30075 persons have tested positive till date.

The state government on Monday ordered all the educational institutions under the control of the Higher Education Department and Deemed universities to conduct online classes from March 23 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. As per the G.O. issued by chief secretary Rajeev Ranjan, all practical classes and practical examinations should be completed before March 31 and the semester examination should be conducted online.