Tamil Nadu logs 639 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths reported

Tamil Nadu reported 639 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall tally to 35,62,092, the health department said on Friday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,033 in the State, a medical bulletin stated.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 810 people getting recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,17,830 leaving 6,229 active cases.

Chennai after hovering new infections in triple digits for several weeks reported 98 cases followed by Coimbatore at 87. Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded the least number of infections with one each.

As many as 22 districts reported new infections below 10.

The State capital leads among districts with 2,479 active infections and overall 7,86,392 coronavirus cases.

A total of 24,871 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,86,42,042, the bulletin said.