Tamil Nadu logs 670 new Covid-19 cases

August 17, 2022 7:12:37 am
Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 670 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the tally to 35,60,161 so far. The death toll remained at 38,033 with nil fatalities, the Health Department said.
As many as 927 people recuperated in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,15,240 leaving 6,888 active infections, a bulletin said.
Chennai saw most of the fresh infections with 129, while the rest were spread across other districts. Ariyalur reported zero new cases today while the active infections in the district was at 16.
As many as 19 districts of the 38 districts reported new infections below 10.
Subscriber Only Stories
The State capital – Chennai – witnessed 2,666 active infections and overall 7,86,055 cases.
A total of 22,040 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,85,73,418 till date, the bulletin said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead
Something lacking, says Sachin Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot
ED to probe Surendra Gadling’s link to ‘Maoist money during demonetisation’
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Khattar to Commonwealth Games players: ‘each one train 5-10 athletes like yourself’
Haryana IPS officers’ promotions: Assembly panel calls Chief Secretary , Home Secretary for ‘oral examination’
UP Irrigation dept JE, Railways loco pilot among 4 charged by CBI with child sex abuse
Panchkula govt school teacher held for thrashing minor, gets bail
4 held for posing as crime branch officers, robbing property dealer of Rs 15,000
Purohit promises to weed out corruption, bring transparency
On Independence Day, minister announces over Rs.1,100 cr water supply schemes; UT, Mohali celebrate with fervour
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should spur more strategic thinking in Delhi
Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved by a FIFA suspension
Explained: Corneas bioengineered from pig collagen can restore sight, study finds
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
HC denies bail to former MLA in National Informatics Centre engineer’s murder