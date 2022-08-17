scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Tamil Nadu logs 670 new Covid-19 cases

Chennai saw most of the fresh infections with 129, while the rest were spread across other districts.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 17, 2022 7:12:37 am
As many as 19 districts of the 38 districts reported new infections below 10. (File)

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 670 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the tally to 35,60,161 so far. The death toll remained at 38,033 with nil fatalities, the Health Department said.

As many as 927 people recuperated in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,15,240 leaving 6,888 active infections, a bulletin said.

Chennai saw most of the fresh infections with 129, while the rest were spread across other districts. Ariyalur reported zero new cases today while the active infections in the district was at 16.

As many as 19 districts of the 38 districts reported new infections below 10.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizensPremium
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens
Explained: The Bilkis case remissionsPremium
Explained: The Bilkis case remissions
Power, a reality checkPremium
Power, a reality check
More from Chennai

The State capital – Chennai – witnessed 2,666 active infections and overall 7,86,055 cases.
A total of 22,040 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,85,73,418 till date, the bulletin said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 07:12:37 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

Anurag Kashyap-Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa wins over Bollywood: ‘It tickles your brain cells and makes you curious’

Featured Stories

Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved ...
Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved ...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football...
Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football...
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
A Sunderbans village comes together to help its kids get back to school after Covid

A Sunderbans village comes together to help its kids get back to school after Covid

Explained: The Bilkis case remissions

Explained: The Bilkis case remissions

Premium
Bihar Cabinet: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Bihar Cabinet: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Something lacking, says Sachin Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot
Dalit boy's death

Something lacking, says Sachin Pilot in jibe at CM Gehlot

Ministry issues guidelines to central varsities for setting up endowment fund

Ministry issues guidelines to central varsities for setting up endowment fund

Construction, food MSMEs fuel post-Covid credit rise

Construction, food MSMEs fuel post-Covid credit rise

Two drones spotted near Ambala air base in less than 72 hours, cops initiate probe

Two drones spotted near Ambala air base in less than 72 hours, cops initiate probe

No ideological compromise with BJP, says Stalin before Delhi visit

No ideological compromise with BJP, says Stalin before Delhi visit

ED to probe Surendra Gadling’s link to ‘Maoist money during demonetisation’
Elgaar Parishad case

ED to probe Surendra Gadling’s link to ‘Maoist money during demonetisation’

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement