Musician Ilaiyaraaja takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja took oath as a Rajya Sabha Monday after Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana at the historic Central Hall of Parliament House.

Ilaiyaraaja was nominated to the Upper House earlier this month along with three other distinguished personalities from various walks of life. Sports icon PT Usha, popular screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, and philanthropist and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade were the other three people who were nominated as Rajya Sabha members.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who share a close bond with the musician, were among the first to congratulate Ilaiyaraaja.

Ilaiyaraaja has composed songs in several Indian languages and won numerous awards, including the National Award. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2018.