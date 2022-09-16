Tamil Nadu: Murder accused arrested from Tiruppur after absconding for 17 years

The Tamil Nadu Police have arrested from Tiruppur a 47-year-old man for the 2001 murder of a cab driver, 17 years after he went into hiding.

The accused has been identified as Rajan alias Poovai Rajan alias Kulla Rajan of Tiruppur, who was one among the seven people arrested in 2001 for killing the driver, Shajakan (21), at Neeankarai.

According to the police, on December 21, 2001, a seven-member gang, along with driver Shajakan, had roamed around Pallavaram, T Nagar area, and later that evening reached the Neelankarai beach. The gang consumed liquor and an argument took place. The gang murdered Shajakan, buried his body in the nearby bush and fled from the spot with the car. A complaint was registered at the J-8 Neelankarai police station and the gang was arrested later.

Rajan was out on bail but stopped appearing before the court from 2005 and hence a non-bailable warrant was issued against him. A special team under the J-8 Neelankarai police Inspector was formed to trace the absconding accused.

Rajan was remanded to judicial custody Thursday. The police noted that the accused has several criminal cases pending against him in Chromepet, Gudancheri and Padalam police station limits.