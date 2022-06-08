Tamil Nadu moves SC against discussion on Mekedatu project in CWMA meet on June 17

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) restraining any discussion on Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) on Mekedatu balancing reservoir project at its meeting on June 17, state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said.

Contending that the CWMA does not have powers to discuss the Mekedatu project issue, as it is sub judice, Duraimurugan said the state would vehemently oppose any discussion on the contentious project at the meeting in New Delhi on June 17.

The state has been necessitated to move the apex court as a discussion on the DPR on the Mekedatu project was included in the agenda of the 16th meeting of the authority, he said and recalled the efforts taken by the state government in the past to oppose neighbouring Karnataka on the proposed dam project across Cauvery river.

Duraimurugan assured that state government would take firm steps to protect the interest and rights of the Tamil Nadu farmers on the Cauvery water issue