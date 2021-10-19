Tamil Nadu moves mega vaccination dates to accommodate meat-eaters, tipplers

The weekly mega Covid-19 vaccination camp, held on Sundays on the previous five occasions, would be advanced by a day in Tamil Nadu to ensure total participation of all those skipping the drive to consume meat or alcohol, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday. People have been avoiding getting the jab under the false impression that vaccine should not be taken after partaking in non-vegetarian food or alcohol, he said.

Addressing the reporters after launching a mobile dental unit at the Government Dental College Hospital in Chennai, Subramanian said camps would be held in 50,000 places this Saturday.

Subramanian said due to back to back festivals, they were not able to conduct the drive last week. He said the Union Government has started to provide the state with the required vaccines’ stock without any delay due to the efforts of the DMK government.

As of Monday, Subramanian said, the state has a stock of 53,64,679 doses and it will help them inoculate beneficiaries till Friday.

Subramanian added that the weekly camp has evoked tremendous response from the public. He said that in the fifth mega vaccination camp, as many as 11 lakh people took the second dose and in the fourth camp, 10 lakh people were vaccinated. He said nearly 30.43 lakh beneficiaries will be administered the second dose in the sixth mega camp.

“So far, 67 per cent of the eligible population have taken their first dose and 25 per cent the second dose,” the minister said.

Subramanian said Chief Minister MK Stalin would be writing to all the panchayat leaders urging them to ensure 100 per cent vaccination is achieved in their area.

(With inputs from PTI)