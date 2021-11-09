Tamil Nadu: With more rain predicted, state steps up preparedness; AIADMK writes to PM Modi

With the forecast clearly indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on November 10 and 11, the government has stepped up preparations for rescue and relief works across Chennai and three other neighbouring districts — Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet.

The IMD forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry said the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood is leading to the formation of a low pressure area. An associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level and is “very likely to concentrate into a depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 36 hours.”

Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator and former deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to instruct the Tamil Nadu government to seek funds for the state to carry out timely rescue, relief and rehabilitation works.

Panneerselvam’s letter to Modi said heavy rain in Chennai and the neighbouring districts led to a disastrous situation with stagnated water up to three feet on the streets and heavy inflow in the catchment areas. Thanking Modi for the assurance that the Centre is ready to help the state with relief and rescue operations, Panneerselvam said the state “also required funds to pay ex-gratia payments towards damage suffered by people and to reconstruct public infrastructure”.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin was seen active in the neighbourhoods of Chennai on the third consecutive day with relief works. He distributed food packets to the people affected in the rains.

With the state recording an excess rainfall of 43% between October 1 and November 8, the latest data from the government as on Tuesday morning states that the 90 reservoirs in Tamil Nadu have already attained a combined storage of 88% of their total holding capacity. Almost 50 per cent of about 14,000 irrigation tanks in the state have also obtained more than 50% capacity.

As it is almost certain that the delta districts are most likely to witness an extreme weather condition in the next two days, the weather forecast also sends out shock waves to farmers as it would be detrimental to the recently transplanted hundreds of acres of Samba paddy saplings.

Nearing its full capacity, 20,000 cusecs of water was discharged from Mettur dam near Salem Tuesday morning. The water level was 119 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet.