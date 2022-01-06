Omicron surge: PM Modi’s Pongal event deferred in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said that a Pongal event, to be attended by PM Modi, on Jan 12 has been deferred due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, it’s not clear if an event in Virudhanagar, where PM Modi will share stage with CM MK Stalin for the inauguration of 11 new medical colleges in the state, will take place as planned.

Annamalai said only the state government would be able to comment on whether the Virudhanagar event would go ahead as per schedule.

The TN government has imposed a night curfew and a complete lockdown on Sundays as a result of the surge in Covid-19 cases propelled by the Omicron variant. The restrictions also saw deferring of Pongal festivities organised by both government and private organisations across the state.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Collector E Vallavan said he has not received a proper confirmation regarding Modi’s visit to Puducherry on January 12. This comes days after Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan confirmed that PM Modi will inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival. The event organised on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Affairs and Sports marking the 75th year of Independence, running across five days beginning Jan 12, is expected to draw as many as 7,000 youths from across the country.

The mascot and the logo of the event was unveiled by Tamilisai on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Glad to have launched the Logo and mascot of the 25th #NationalYouthFestival 2022 , alongwith Honb Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports,Information & Broadcasting Shri @ianuragthakur ,Honb CM,

Honb Speaker ,Honb Home Minister at a function held in #Puducherry. pic.twitter.com/NYyONrH30v — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) January 5, 2022

PTI quoted Thakur as saying that PM Modi, who would inaugurate the festival at the sports stadium at Pondicherry University on January 12, had handpicked the Union Territory to be the venue for the festival.

Thakur, who earlier visited the venue to see the arrangements and the logistics for the festival, said, “The youth of the country were strong and powerful and the whole world was looking at India particularly in channelising the youth,” Thakur said.