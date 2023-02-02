Tamil Nadu mob attacks vehicles on Krishnagiri-Bengaluru highway as govt ‘denies permission’ for bull race

Unrest prevailed on the Krishnagiri-Bengaluru highway and traffic came to a halt on Thursday as hundreds of people in Tamil Nadu marched to the road protesting against the government officials’ alleged refusal to give permission to conduct a bull race at Gobasandiram village near Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri.

A few people were injured and vehicles damaged as the mob hurled stones at government buses and other vehicles even as the police resorted to lathicharge. The youngsters climbed atop the vehicles plying on the route raising slogans against the officials. As the situation remained hostile, the police fired water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

“Without a government order or the district collector’s permission, we cannot allow the event to proceed; it will be dangerous. A few have been injured, and close to 10 vehicles are damaged. We have not yet arrested anyone. We will analyse the video footage and take necessary action against whoever is responsible for the incident,” Krishnagiri SP Saroj Kumar Takur told reporters.

The police would identify the miscreants responsible for the incident and take action against them, said the police officer.

However, an officer from the Krishnagiri district administration clarified that they had indeed provided permission to conduct the event and it was supposed to take place after 10 am. But the participants began to gather early in the morning which led to the scenario, the officer said.

The bull race which is known as ‘eruthu vidum vizha’ is conducted across Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal festival. As per the order issued by the government, the organisers need to fulfill all the requisite norms and obtain prior permission from the government.

Spectators from even the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka arrived at Gobasandiram village in the morning as the race was planned on Thursday.

As the organisers waited for permission, the officials proposed to conduct a field inspection in the wake of the incidents in the past which resulted in a couple of casualties due to mismanagement of the organisers. This infuriated the participants and the public resorted to road blockade.

Meanwhile, BJP leader K Annamalai took to twitter and noted that the violence erupted as the government delayed the permission to conduct the event which has been in practice for several years. He alleged that banning the traditional events of Tamils has been the practice of the ruling DMK government. The BJP leader urged the government to provide permission to all the villages which have sought permission to conduct the event.