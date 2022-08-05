scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin changes Twitter profile pic, has photo of Karunanidhi with tricolour in background

MK Stalin changed his picture days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi put a 'tiranga' (Tricolour) as the display picture of his social media accounts and urged people to the same as part of a collective effort to celebrate the national flag to mark 75 years of the country's independence.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 5, 2022 12:28:23 pm
The display picture showed the late Karunanidhi, flanked by officials, descending steps, presumably at the Fort St George here where the state Secretariat is located, with the Indian national flag fluttering atop a tall mast behind.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has changed his Twitter profile picture, putting up a photograph of M Karunanidhi with the Indian tricolour in the background, while stating his late father had ensured flag hoisting rights for CMs.

Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK, changed his picture days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi put a ‘tiranga’ (Tricolour) as the display picture of his social media accounts and urged people to the same as part of a collective effort to celebrate the national flag to mark 75 years of the country’s independence.

“Muthamil arignar (Tamil scholar) Kalaignar ensured the right of state Chief Ministers hoisting the (national) flag on August 15 in 1974,” Stalin said in a tweet.

The display picture showed the late Karunanidhi, flanked by officials, descending steps, presumably at the Fort St George here where the state Secretariat is located, with the Indian national flag fluttering atop a tall mast behind
him.

“#NewProfilePic,” Stalin added.

Tamil Nadu chief ministers hoist the tricolour from the ramparts of Fort St George here on the Independence Day every year.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 12:28:23 pm

