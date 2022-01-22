Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin launches mobile app for police personnel to apply leave

Simplifying cumbersome norms for police personnel here to submit leave applications and to get approval, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched a mobile app ‘CLApp’ for them to seek leave and obtain permission.

Chennai News Live | Follow latest updates

Currently, about 5,800 police personnel here from constables to special assistant sub-inspectors, including those in the armed reserve, visit the offices of their superiors to submit leave applications and to get sanction. Following approval, they also need to register it in the office diary.

Making the process easy, the mobile app was launched by Stalin which facilitates submission of leave applications and a facility to apply leave using SMS has also been created, an official release said.

Also Read | Semester exams for all universities and colleges to be held in offline mode: Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy

The app provides a duration of 3 hours for police officers to act on leave applications. If the designated, jurisdictional official does not look into applications with the specified time limit, the papers would get automatically forwarded to officers at the next higher level.

The Chennai Police Leave Application (CLApp) lists 7 types of leave including casual, medical and earned leave and applicants may specify reasons by picking from options listed separately.

The mobile app launch event was held at the Secretariat. Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu, Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and senior government officials participated.