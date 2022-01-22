Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin launches mobile app for police personnel to apply leave

January 22, 2022 7:03:12 am
Simplifying cumbersome norms for police personnel here to submit leave applications and to get approval, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched a mobile app ‘CLApp’ for them to seek leave and obtain permission.
Currently, about 5,800 police personnel here from constables to special assistant sub-inspectors, including those in the armed reserve, visit the offices of their superiors to submit leave applications and to get sanction. Following approval, they also need to register it in the office diary.
சென்னை பெருநகர காவல்துறையால் உருவாக்கப்பட்டுள்ள “விடுப்பு செயலி”-யை (CLAPP) மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் வெளியிட்டு, விடுப்பு செயலி பதிவிறக்கம் செய்யப்பட்ட கைபேசியை காவலர்களுக்கு வழங்கினார். pic.twitter.com/O7RG1Vshen
— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) January 21, 2022
Making the process easy, the mobile app was launched by Stalin which facilitates submission of leave applications and a facility to apply leave using SMS has also been created, an official release said.
The app provides a duration of 3 hours for police officers to act on leave applications. If the designated, jurisdictional official does not look into applications with the specified time limit, the papers would get automatically forwarded to officers at the next higher level.
The Chennai Police Leave Application (CLApp) lists 7 types of leave including casual, medical and earned leave and applicants may specify reasons by picking from options listed separately.
The mobile app launch event was held at the Secretariat. Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu, Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and senior government officials participated.
