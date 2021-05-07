Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says will bear cost of Covid-19 treatment for all

DMK president M K Stalin takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said his government will bear the cost of Covid-19 treatment for patients who are admitted in private hospitals. This will be covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

This was among Stalin’s first of five orders after assuming office this morning. He also ordered Covid-19 financial aid of Rs 4,000 to 2,07,67,000 rice cardholders across the state. “To implement the scheme, the Chief Minister has signed the order to provide the first instalment of Rs 2,000 in May itself at Rs 4,153.69 crore,” a government order said.

The chief minister also announced the price of Aavin Milk will be reduced by Rs 3/litre. This will come into effect from May 16.

All women, including those who are working and girls pursuing higher secondary education, can now travel for free in government buses (those with normal fare) from May 8. The state government will provide a subsidy of Rs 1,200 crore to the Transport Corporations to compensate for the losses that could occur due to the above scheme.

The newly-elected CM passed orders for implementing the “Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin” scheme. An IAS officer is set to be appointed and an exclusive department will be formed for grievance redressal. In his poll promise, Stalin had said the first 100 days of his government would be dedicated to resolving issues faced by the public.