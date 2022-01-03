Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurates vaccine camp for children

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the Covid-19 vaccination camp for beneficiaries aged between 15-18 at a government high school near Saidapet in Chennai. The state health department in coordination with the school education department has made arrangements to administer the vaccines to students at their school premises itself.

Speaking at the event, Stalin said the spread of Covid-19 during the second wave could be checked owing to the efforts of the DMK government. He said the livelihood of the public was safeguarded and the economy of the state was also improving and just when the state was on its recovery path, the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, emerged.

He said people need to be very cautious with the emergence of the new variant. Stalin said that though health experts have said that Omicron will have a milder impact compared to previous variants, it has more potential to spread quickly. The chief minister said people should not be hesitant to take their vaccine with the surge in cases in the state.

As per the statement issued by the department on Sunday, there are 33.20 lakh eligible children in the age group between 15-18 in Tamil Nadu. The health department had already informed that the students can register their slot in the COWIN portal using their Aadhaar card or school identity card.

The block-level officers were directed by the officials to prepare a list of students from government, government-aided and private schools who were born on or before 2007.

Following the inauguration by Stalin, the collectors, chief educational officers and ministers initiated the process in their respective districts.

The authorities have been directed to inform the students that they need to get their jabs only after the approval of their parents.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, R Swaminathan, Chief Educational Officer, Madurai, said they have been told to administer the vaccines to the entire eligible population of children in a week.

In Madurai, teams have been split to cover rural and urban areas. The deputy director of health (DDH) has been given the charge of rural areas and the city health officer (CFO) has been tasked to look after the urban centres.

“We have told everyone to get vaccinated. If certain students or parents feel they need a day to make a decision, we also allow that and explain the benefits of vaccination. But maximum students are interested in getting vaccinated. A total of 39 teams will cover the rural areas and 10 teams will cover the urban sector. On a day, a maximum of 3-4 schools will be covered by these teams depending on the school’s strength. There are around 1,22,348 eligible school students (both rural and urban). If we take the polytechnic, ITI students into account, there will be around 1,41,000 students in the age group between 15-18,” he added.

On Sunday, state Health Minister Subramanian said 86.95 per cent of the adult population (18 and above) have received the first dose and 60.71 per cent have got both the doses. He said the state has vaccinated over 8.50 crore people till date.

(With PTI Inputs)