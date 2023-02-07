scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 20,000 relief per hectare for Cauvery delta farmers

Following briefing by Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam, Food Minister R Sakkarapani and top officials who inspected the rain-hit crops in Cauvery delta region, Stalin ordered a relief package for the affected farmers.

chennai news, mk stalinOn February 4, Chief Minister Stalin had said that appropriate action would be taken on providing relief to farmers of Cauvery delta region after looking into inputs from a panel of Ministers and officials that studied damage to crops due to unseasonal rains. (File/Twitter @mkstalin)
Listen to this article
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 20,000 relief per hectare for Cauvery delta farmers
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A relief of Rs 20,000 per hectare would be provided to Cauvery delta farmers for loss of yield to the tune of 33 per cent or more for ready to harvest paddy crop affected by unseasonal heavy rainfall, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced here on Monday.

Following briefing by Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam, Food Minister R Sakkarapani and top officials who inspected the rain-hit crops in Cauvery delta region, Stalin ordered a relief package for the affected farmers.

Also Read |Panneerselvam camp withdraws bypoll candidate, says will seek votes for ‘two leaves’

The Revenue and Agriculture departments would together assess the crop damage due to unseasonal heavy rainfall and for damaged crops under the category of pulses Rs 3,000 per hectare would be provided and for affected Urad farmers, 8 kilograms of pulses seed would be given at 50 per cent subsidy.

A relief of Rs 20,000 per hectare would be provided to Cauvery delta farmers for loss of yield to the tune of 33 per cent or more for ready to harvest paddy crop battered by rains in accordance with the disaster management rules.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...

In order to help farmers affected by rains to immediately take up harvest of paddy, harvest machinery would be made available for rent at 50 per cent subsidy through the Agricultural Engineering Department.

If crop assessment/examination has been completed for purposes under the crop insurance scheme, steps would be taken for additional evaluation now.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and top officials took part in the meeting to review the inspection report on affected crops.

Advertisement
Also Read |Juvenile home death: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh, house for mother of 17-year-old boy

On February 4, Chief Minister Stalin had said that appropriate action would be taken on providing relief to farmers of Cauvery delta region after looking into inputs from a panel of Ministers and officials that studied damage to crops due to unseasonal rains.

Delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai witnessed heavy rainfall during last week.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Stalin apprised him of the situation and urged the Centre to relax paddy procurement norms including stipulation on moisture content.

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations’ Coordination had said on Friday that about five lakh acre paddy crop, ready for harvest, was completely damaged due to unseasonal rainfall in Cauvery delta areas.

More from Chennai

On January 29, a Low Pressure Area developed and the next day it intensified into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area and later became a depression over south Sri Lanka and then weakened into a well marked low pressure area over Cape Comorin. In view of the weather system, heavy rainfall was witnessed in delta areas and some other districts.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 07:51 IST
Next Story

Aid, rescuers rushed to Turkey, Syria after deadly quake

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close