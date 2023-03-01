scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Celebrations across Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister Stalin turns 70

A mega public rally is scheduled to be held in Chennai this evening by the DMK, and senior political leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge, are expected to be in attendance.

MK Stalin DMKA large number of followers are expected to attend the public rally at YMCA ground where Stalin would be felicitated by the leaders and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and treasurer T R Baalu. (File)

Chennai saw floral tributes and will see a mega public rally Wednesday as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin turns 70.

A series of celebrations have been planned across Tamil Nadu by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members to mark the birthday of their ‘Dravida Nayagan’ (Dravidian hero).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the many who congratulated Stalin. “Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Stalin began the day by visiting the samadhis of former TN Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and C N Annadurai on Chennai’s Marina beachfront. He also visited the memorial of reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy and offered floral tributes.

A mega public rally is scheduled to be held in Chennai this evening by the DMK, and senior political leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge, are expected to be in attendance. Other political leaders who are in Chennai for the event include former Jammu and  Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

The rally will be held at the YMCA ground in Chennai. Stalin will be felicitated by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, Treasurer T R Baalu, and other leaders.

State-wide events organised by DMK on the occasion of Stalin’s birthday include the gifting of gold rings to newborns, notebooks to students and saplings to farmers, blood donation camps, eye camps, community baby showers, and community lunch, among others.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 12:21 IST
