Tamil Nadu: Activist missing for five months found in Tirupati, handed over to CID

After his mysterious disappearance in February, environmental activist T Mugilan was traced in Tirupati and handed over to the CB-CID Sunday.

Advertising

Mugilan, who had protested against government projects and the alleged involvement of top police officials in the violence during the anti-Sterlite demonstrations, was spotted at Tirupati railway station.

Rumours of his death had started doing the rounds since the activist was last spotted boarding a Madurai-bound train from Chennai five months ago.

“Mugilan has been brought to Chennai from Tirupati. Right now, CB-CID is investigating the (missing) case on the court’s direction,” PTI quoted Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar as saying.

Advertising

When asked if Mugilan had been kidnapped, Jayakumar said it would only be known after the probe.

Executive Director of NGO People’s Watch, Henri Tiphagne took to Twitter to announce the news about his friend Mugilan being spotted at Tirupati Railway Station on Saturday night.

“#Mugilan seen alive on 1st platform Tirupati Rly station by passenger on train standing on 1st platform proceeding to Rajamundary at 7pm. Info passed on to his wife by this person. Mr Jaffar Sait DHP TN CBCID duly informed,” he tweeted.

A 44-second video of Mugilan’s arrest has gone viral on social media, in which the activist can purportedly be seen raising slogans against the setting up of Away from Reactor (AFR) facility at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power plant.

A missing case was registered by the state police in February. Vellore district police, who had initially arrested Mugilan, handed him over to the Chennai branch of the CB-CID.

(with inputs from PTI)