Tamil Nadu: Four minors held for raping classmate in Cuddalore district

Four minors were arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on Thursday for allegedly raping their classmate, a 15-year-old girl, after blackmailing her for attending a function without her parents’ knowledge.

According to the police, the girl, a high school student at a government higher secondary school, had attended a senior student’s birthday function on May 22 and had taken photos with him. The girl had not informed her parents about the event and had said instead that she was visiting a friend.

A few of her classmates who were present at the event had taken videos and photos. According to the police, the accused started threatening that they would inform her parents. She allegedly pleaded with them not to do so and asked them to delete the footage.

On July 1, the girl was allegedly intercepted by the accused. They took her to one of their homes, raped her, and filmed the act, police said.

Initially, the girl did not reveal the incident. When she informed her parents, they reached the school on Thursday, informed the teachers, and subsequently, a police complaint was lodged. The accused were booked under multiple sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act . The accused have been sent to an observation home, the police said.