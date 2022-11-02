Tamil Nadu ministers, officials hold high-level meeting in view of heavy rainfall

The northeast monsoon has brought widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in recent days.

S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD (Chennai), said 15 places have recorded very heavy rainfall and 21 areas experienced heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Perambur, Chennai Collectorate, and Avadi received a maximum rainfall of 17 cm each.

Tamil Nadu ministers KN Nehru, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekar Babu, Chennai mayor R Priya, Chennai corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other high-ranking officials inspected a few areas in the city Wednesday morning. They also held a high-level meeting at the Rippon building in the state capital to take stock of the measures that are being implemented in view of the heavy rain forecast.

Addressing media persons, Nehru said a total of 205.47 mm of rainfall was recorded in Chennai between October 31 and November 2.

“Due to stormwater drains, there is no water stagnation in most areas. At Kolathur and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, there is waterlogging owing to excessive rain. At Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, 35 cm of rainfall was recorded this time compared to 17 cm of rainfall last year. Of the 536 motor pumps, 156 are being currently used. We are taking measures to drain out the water in those areas using high-power motors,” he said.

Nehru noted that a total of 16 subways are being maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation and among them, waterlogging was reported in only three subways – Ganesapuram, Rangarajapuram, and Manickam Nagar.

Earlier, the Greater Chennai Police issued a release stating that the subways have been closed and suggested alternate routes for motorists.

The minister claimed waterlogging also resulted owing to the ongoing bridge construction works in a few areas. He said the government has set up 169 relief camps to accommodate people in case of any emergency.

The officials announced that the corporation and the health department will set up 200 medical camps in the city on November 5 to provide treatment to the public for rain-related illnesses.

Meanwhile, 100 cusec water is set to be released from both Puzhal and Chembarambakkam reservoirs at 3 pm Wednesday.

People living in low-lying areas around the lakes have been alerted and the officials have been instructed to evacuate them. The district administration said the quantum of water to be released can be increased depending on the inflow of water.