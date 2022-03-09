Tamil Nadu minister’s daughter seeks cop protection in Karnataka

Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P Sekar Babu’s daughter Jayakalyani (24) reached Bengaluru to seek police protection for her and her husband Satish Kumar (27) from her father.

Speaking to the media March 7, a day after she reportedly got married, Jayakalyani said she has been in a relationship with Sathish for over six years. She said both of them are adults and the marriage was consensual.

“I have done my MBBS and he has completed diploma and is taking care of a transport business. We walked out of the house as no one helped or supported us. We are now married. None of his family members or friends should be intimidated,” she said.

Jayakalyani said last August they went out of the house and the police had brought them home and Sathish was kept under illegal custody for two months. “His (Sathish) parents and friends were in police custody. My father has registered many false complaints against him, we have all proof. He (Sekar Babu) is a minister in Tamil Nadu so no one is helping us. We have come to Karnataka to seek help from the Karnataka Police. We have a threat to our lives, we want safety for us and his family,” she said.

The couple got married at the Halaswamy Mutt in Hirehadagali in the Vijayanagar district of Karnataka. Addressing the media, Halaveerapajja Swamy of the mutt said, “Though love marriages are not promoted by the mutt, after ascertaining the facts that Kalyani was being married off against her wish, we allowed them (Jayakalyani and Sathish) to get married (here).”

Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant told indianexpress.com that the minister’s daughter hasn’t approached him or his office so far to seek protection.

(With inputs from Kiran Parashar in Bengaluru)