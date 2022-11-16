Tamil Nadu minister Subramanian asks BJP not to politicise budding footballer’s death

Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian Wednesday asked the BJP not to politicise the death of R Priya, 17, an aspiring footballer who recently underwent knee surgery at a Chennai hospital.

Addressing the reporters on the sidelines of a welfare event in Chennai, Subramanian said the full report of the medical team regarding the death of Priya on Tuesday morning will be published in a couple of days. He noted that the autopsy was conducted only after a case was registered.

Commenting on the allegations that the two doctors who were suspended by the government for the alleged medical negligence while treating Priya are currently absconding, the minister said that if the doctors are absconding, they would be caught and due action would be initiated.

Priya, a student of BSc Physical Education, hailed from Vyasarpadi, on the outskirts of Chennai. Soon after her first knee-related surgery at Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital in Chennai on November 7, her family had raised complaints. They later alleged that the “botched-up surgery killed her”.

“The doctors were suspended following the report of the medical committee. We will get the full report of the patient in a day or two,” the minister said.

Responding to Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai’s remark that the entire health department has deteriorated in the state, Subramanian said he did not wish to reply to the remarks made for political reasons.

“Recently, a suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat and over 150 people died due to that. The person who was involved in constructing the bridge informed the court that it is an act of god. We don’t say such things to escape. We accepted that the incident was due to medical negligence and the doctors have been suspended. Further, we said that departmental and legal action would be initiated against them. The inquiry is on. We will not try to escape like them (BJP), we will tell the truth to the world out loud,” he noted.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Annamalai asked Chief Minister M K Stalin to reform the system, weed out corruption and curb private practice of government doctors.

“Kindly don’t sell us your failed Dravidian Development Model Dream that, ‘all is well’. Act now so that another innocent child is not lost,” (sic) Annamalai tweeted.

Priya was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital on November 8 and underwent another surgery but her health condition gradually deteriorated and died on Tuesday morning due to multiple organ failure.