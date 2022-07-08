Disproportionate assets case against former TN minister Kamaraj, searches on at 49 premises

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a disproportionate assets case against former Tamil Nadu minister for food and civil supplies R Kamaraj (62). He has been accused of acquiring assets worth Rs 58.44 crore, disproportionate to his known sources of income. Searches are underway at 49 premises linked to the AIADMK leader as well as his family members in and around Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.

Apart from Kamaraj, an FIR has been registered against five others, including his sons Dr M K Eniyan (32) and Dr K Inban (30) besides Kamaraj’s close aides R Chandrakasan (62), B Krishnamoorthy (51) and S Udhayakumar (60). All six accused have been booked under section 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Kamaraj, who had been elected from Nannilam Assembly constituency three consecutive times since 2011, was holding additional charge as the minister for Hindu religious and charitable endowments department from January 2015 to May 2016.

The FIR said the accused had indulged in corrupt activities by abusing his official position as a minister and intentionally enriched himself illicitly by acquiring assets and pecuniary resources in his name, in the name of his family members and in the name of his close associates.

DVAC sleuths had noted that they had taken into account the period between 01.04.2015 and 31.03.2021. As per the FIR, the assets of Kamaraj and his family members, which were Rs 1.39 crore at the beginning of the period, rose to Rs 60.24 crore towards the end.

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK headquarters secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami took to Twitter to condemn the incident. He said the ruling DMK government has registered a false case against Kamaraj and his family members with a vendetta. “I urge the government to stop indulging in political vendetta and focus on doing something for the welfare of the people,” Palaniswami wrote.

AIADMK cadres on Friday gathered at the residence of Kamaraj and raised slogans against the DMK government.