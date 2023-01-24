scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Tamil Nadu Minister Nasar hurls stone at party worker for delay in getting chair

dmk minister hurling stoneIn the video, the minister can be heard shouting at the worker. (Video screengrab)
Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development S M Nasar caught himself in a bind Tuesday after a video showing him hurling a stone at a party worker went viral on social media.

Nasar reportedly got upset at the worker for allegedly taking time to get a chair for him. In the video, the minister can be heard shouting at the worker. A couple of DMK functionaries, who were with the minister, can be heard laughing in the background.

According to sources, the minister was overseeing arrangements at a venue in Tiruvallur where Chief Minister M K Stalin is supposed to participate in a public meeting Wednesday as part of the DMK’s ‘Veera Vanakkam Naal’ event. The event will be held to commemorate those who died during the anti-Hindi agitation.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 15:36 IST
