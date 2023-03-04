‘Will protect our brothers’: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin speaks to Nitish Kumar over alleged attacks on migrant labourers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin vowed to protect migrant workers from other states, days after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed his concern over reports alleging attacks on labourers.

In a statement, Stalin said, “Those spreading rumours on the attack against migrant labourers are against the harmony of India. The social media posts aimed at doing cheap politics are highly condemnable.”

Stalin also had a word with the Bihar CM over the matter. “I assured him that all the workers are our workers who are helping for the development of Tamil Nadu. Therefore, I assured that none of these issue will impact them,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister also asked migrant workers to not be scared and call the government’s helpline number in case they recieved threats. “Tamil Nadu government and people will stand to protect our migrant brothers,” he added.

Stalin also vowed to take strict legal action against those who “deliberately spread rumours, post fake videos and pictures on social media and try to spread fear and panic in the state”. “Some of the miscreants are trying to bring down the culture of Tamil Nadu and spoil the reputation of the state but their attempts will be foiled,” he stated.

A four-member team of officials from Bihar on Saturday left for Tamil Nadu to look into allegations of attacks on migrant workers, news agency PTI reported. CM Nitis Kumar said that the decision to send the team was taken after deliberations that took place over a couple of days.

“I first read about the matter in newspapers the day before yesterday and asked officials here to get in touch with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu. Yesterday they said that it would be good if we send a team to that state to get first hand information. Orders were issued accordingly”, he said.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu clarified that the videos circulating on social media showing alleged attacks on migrant labourers in the state were “false” and “mischievous”. The clarification came after Nitish Kumar directed the state chief secretary and DGP to speak to officials in the Tamil Nadu government and ensure the safety of Bihar labourers.

Soon after, Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav too reiterated that the videos were fake and sad, “DGP Tamilnadu is categorically stating that it is completely baseless and rumour-mongering that migrant workers of Bihar are being targeted in Tamil Nadu. Old video of violence is mischievously being spread stating people of Bihar are no longer safe in Tamil Nadu, creating panic.”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai attacked the Stalin-led DMK and asked the government to “fix the situation”. In a series of tweets, Annamalai said, “It is disheartening to see fake news spread in social media about attacks on Migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. We, the Tamil people, believe in the concept of “The World is One” and do not endorse the separatism & vile hatred against our North Indian friends. (1/5)”

It is disheartening to see fake news spread in social media about attacks on Migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. We, the Tamil people, believe in the concept of “The World is One” and do not endorse the separatism & vile hatred against our North Indian friends. (1/5) — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) March 4, 2023

“The divide that DMK always stood for is coming back to bite them, and it is now their responsibility to fix this situation and is an opportunity for them to put an end to their defunct propaganda,” the leader added.