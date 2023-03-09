scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Probe will throw light on real reason behind fake videos of attack on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu

The situation has returned to normal among the migrant workforce due to confidence-building measures taken by the government, but the police is strictly monitoring everything as it is "critical", Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu told reporters.

Workers from Bihar and Jharkhand at a construction site near Guindy, Chennai. (Express photo by Arun Janardhanan)
Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu on Thursday said thorough investigation into the circulation of fake videos of alleged attacks on migrant workers in the state would reveal the real reason behind rumour-mongers spreading it.

The situation has returned to normal among the migrant workforce due to confidence-building measures taken by the government, but the police is strictly monitoring everything as it is “critical”, Babu told reporters here.

In Premium |Concern over north Indian workers in Tamil Nadu: What the numbers say about India’s migrants

Eleven cases were registered and three arrests made with regard to spreading rumours and circulating fake videos across the state while police is collecting digital evidence from the recovered mobile phones, he said.

Special police teams from the state are camping in Bhopal, Delhi, Bengaluru and Patna to catch hold of the absconding accused in the case, he said.

Read |Tamil Nadu Police book BJP leader, 2 journalists over ‘false’ reports of attacks on migrants

Along with the City Police Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, the DGP had interactions with industrialists in the region, particularly Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore, in connection with the safety of workers, the official said.

Assuring the well-being of migrant workers, he said protection has been given to their habitats and CCTV cameras have been installed in many places.

Read |Worry for Tamil Nadu manufacturers: ‘Waiting to see how many migrant workers return after Holi’

When asked about the protection to the workers returning by trains to TN, as many had gone home to celebrate Holi, the top police officer said the Railway Protection Force will ensure their safety.

To a query regarding the role of political parties behind the issue, he said such an angle was also being investigated.

He also said five nodal officers were appointed to liaise between the workers and their respective state government officials, if any incidents take place.

Earlier in the week, a delegation of the Bihar government visited the state to take stock of the situation regarding the safety of the sizeable migrant workforce in Tamil Nadu, with a majority of them coming from the northern state.

The official team met with TN government officials while they also travelled to the industrial units in the western region to check on the condition of people from Bihar working there.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 17:46 IST
