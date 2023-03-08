Tamil Nadu: Migrant worker arrested for spreading ‘fake video’ for publicity

The Tambaram police recently arrested a person for allegedly spreading a fake video claiming migrant workers were being threatened in Tamil Nadu. The accused has been identified as Manoj Yadav, 43, a migrant worker from Jharkhand.

The police said the accused and his six friends were residing in Maraimalai Nagar near Chennai.

Yadav shared a video on social media claiming he and his friends were being beaten by locals and harassed at their workplace. In the video, the accused had requested the governments of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand to help them return to their native place. Based on the video, the police started a probe and found that Yadav had uploaded the video to gain fame.

In a video released by the police after the arrest, Yadav can be heard saying that he had been working in Tamil Nadu for over 25 years and there have been no issues. He has purportedly confessed that uploaded the earlier video to become famous.

One Manoj Kumar from Jharkhand State, who produced and uploaded a fake video on assault of migrant laborers, was secured in Tambaram City today. He has been staying and working in Tamil Nadu for a long time. pic.twitter.com/vKpluF2XoS — TAMBARAM CITY POLICE (@COPTBM) March 7, 2023

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, inspector Muthu Subramanian noted that the workers were involved in construction work near a private university in Maraimalai Nagar.

“We arrested the main accused Manoj Yadav on Monday night and he is lodged in Puzhal. He was booked under Section 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 505A (publishing and circulating reports containing rumours with intent to create enmity between communities), and 505(B) (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code. The six other workers who are also accused in the case are absconding, they will be nabbed soon,” he said.