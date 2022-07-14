Tamil Nadu: Mettur dam crosses 105 feet, more rains likely to raise water level

As the catchment areas of Cauvery river in neighbouring Karnataka are receiving heavy rains, the water level in Mettur dam in Salem district breached the 105 feet mark on Wednesday.

The full reservoir level in the dam, also known as Stanley Reservoir, is at 120 feet. The water level is likely to increase by another two feet late in the night, as inflow is increasing fast throughout the day.

Chennai News | Follow live updates from your city and state here

The level stood at just over 100 feet on Tuesday morning and there was an increase of over four feet on a single day, official sources said.

The catchment areas of Cauvery in Karnataka are receiving heavy rains and the inflow at Biligundlu, the entry point of Cauvery water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, stood at around 1.10 lakh cusecs on Tuesday.

The reservoir is the lifeline of farmers in the delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile. incessant rains were witnessed in Coimbatore district as almost all the dams are reaching their capacity level, officials said.

As against 165 feet, Sholayar dam water level stood at 162.80 on Wednesday morning, while Aliyar level recorded 96.3 feet as against 120 feet capacity.