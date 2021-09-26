Tamil Nadu inoculates 24.85 lakh people in 3rd mega vaccination camp

The third mega Covid-19 vaccination camp held on Sunday covered 24,85,814 people, pushing the total number of inoculations in September to 1,38,60,328 in the state.

The vaccination camp was held at 23,436 centers in the state. The government declared the camp a huge success as the 15 lakh target set by them was surpassed.

According to the health department, as many as 28.91 lakh people were vaccinated in the first mega vaccination camp conducted on September 12 and 16.43 lakh people benefitted in the second camp conducted on September 19.

In the third mega vaccination drive, 14,90,814 people were administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 9,95,000 people were administered with the second dose.

The health department has further informed that Covid-19 vaccination camps won’t be taking place on Monday.

CM Stalin visits Chennai camps

Chief Minister MK Stalin paid a visit to couple of camps set up in Chennai. A total of 1,600 camps were organised in 200 wards across the city where 2,13,763 people were vaccinated. During the earlier drive organised by the civic body in August, as many as 1.35 lakh people were inoculated in i400 camps.

In Chennai, during the first mega vaccination camp on September 12, as many as 1,91,350 people were vaccinated and on September 19 during the second mega vaccination drive, a total of 2,02,931 people were benefitted.

Addressing the reporters at the Stanley Hospital in Chennai earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan requested the citizens above 60 years to take the vaccination without hesitancy. He said that it’s the duty of the children to ensure their old-aged family members are vaccinated.

“Some people are of the thinking that older people need not be vaccinated as they are not going out often. This is wrong. Due to the relaxations, people are moving out of their houses more often and the elder people can be exposed to the virus through their family members. Deaths could occur. In Chennai, we have made facilities to provide vaccination to the elderly at their doorstep and in areas nearer to them,” he said urging everyone to make use of this facility.

When asked about reports of Covaxin shortage in the city, Radhakrishnan said that there was vaccine shortage, however now the conditions have improved and there are about 5.48 lakh Covaxin doses in stock.

Radhakrishnan also said that the government aim to administer the first dose of vaccines to at least six crore eligible candidates in the state before November.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Tamil Nadu reported 1,694 Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally to 26,57,266. With 14 fatalities, the death toll reached 35,490. Also, a total of 1,658 people got discharged from hospitals. 1,55,245 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Coimbatore (196), Chennai (190), Chengalpet (118) and Erode (118) contributed to the maximum number of cases.

The number of active cases in the state stand at 17,285.