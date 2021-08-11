Tamil Nadu: Three people including pregnant woman killed by speeding car

Three people, including a woman who was nine months pregnant, were killed in an accident near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu, while another woman was seriously injured.

The accident took place on Tuesday afternoon. Puroshathaman (38), a native of Kanniyakudi village, had taken his wife Tamizhvani (28) to Vaitheeshwaran Government Hospital for a check-up on their two-wheeler. While returning, a speeding car hit them near Karkoil village. Both Purshothaman and Tamizhvani were thrown from their vehicle and died on the spot.

The car, which had lost control, then mowed down Thaiyyalnayagi (50) and Rani (55) of Udayampalayam, who were walking along the road. While Thaiyyalnayagi died on the spot, Rani was rushed to Sirkazhi government hospital. She was then transferred to Chidambaram Government Hospital for further treatment.

Arun Kumar (32), who was identified as the driver, stopped the car and fled before villagers and the relatives of the deceased could reach the spot.

Three, including a nine-month pregnant woman were killed, and one injured in an accident near Sirkazhi, #Mayiladuthurai district, #TamilNadu. The angry mob and villagers thrashed the vehicle and pushed it off the road, in protest against the driver, who fled the scene. pic.twitter.com/0JKwjPi0aZ — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) August 11, 2021

After knowing that the driver had escaped, an angry mob vandalised the vehicle and pushed it off the road to a nearby pond. They staged a protest by blocking the road, and urged the police to arrest the driver immediately.

The Vaitheeshwarankoil Police registered a case and began their hunt for the accused. CCTV visuals were analysed and later the accused was caught by the police. He is currently being treatment at a government hospital.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that Arun Kumar, a native of Kondathur, ran a medical store. The police said the accused hasn’t been arrested as they are awaiting test results to ascertain whether he was driving in an inebriated condition.

The accused has been booked under sections 279 (Rash driving), 304 A (Causing death by negligence), 337 (Causing hurt by rash or negligible act endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said further investigation is underway.