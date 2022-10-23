scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Tamil Nadu Marine Police files FIR against Navy over ‘warning shots’ fired at fisherman

The fisherman sustained bullet injuries on October 21 when the Navy fired "warning shots" in mid-sea and Chief Minister M K Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to prevent such incidents.

According to the Navy, warning shots were fired by its patrol ship at a suspicious boat as the vessel did not stop despite repeated warnings. (File/Representational)

The Tamil Nadu Marine Police has registered a case against Naval personnel in connection with a fisherman sustaining injuries after “warning shots” were fired at him, an official said here on Saturday.

The FIR has been registered in Nagapattinam district by the marine police against Naval personnel for offences including causing grievous injuries, the official said. Reportedly, the personnel face charges like attempt to murder as well.

The fisherman sustained bullet injuries on October 21 when the Navy fired “warning shots” in mid-sea and Chief Minister M K Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to prevent such incidents.

K Veeravel, who sustained injuries, hails from Vanagiri village of Mayiladuthurai district, and he was part of a group of 10 fishermen who had set out for fishing on the night of October 15.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar mapPremium
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar map
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...Premium
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...
Other reads |Tamil Nadu: Pregnant woman, her mother die in ambulance accident; CM announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

According to the Navy, warning shots were fired by its patrol ship at a suspicious boat as the vessel did not stop despite repeated warnings.
The incident occurred near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line on the Palk Bay and a probe was ordered by Naval authorities.

More from Chennai

The injured fisherman was rushed to a government hospital in Madurai and Stalin ordered a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to him. The rest of the crew safely returned to the shores and they are being enquired by marine police authorities.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 08:30:29 am
Next Story

When Ang Lee threw shade at Slumdog Millionaire, said, ‘It is unfair to show darker side of India’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement