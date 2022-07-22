Tamil Nadu: Govt forms expert panel with ISRO scientists to probe pungent odour in North Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a five-member expert panel, including two scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), to probe the source of the pungent LPG gas-like odour in Tiruvottiyur and Manali areas in North Chennai.

A government order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu noted several news reports about the intolerable odour in areas in the northern part of Chennai. “In order to safeguard the health of people, it is essential to get a detailed technical examination done immediately. The technical committee shall inspect the area and submit their report to the government by July 23,” Sahu said.

The five-member committee comprises ISRO scientists Dr Gokul and Dr Sivathanu Pillai, Central Pollution Control Board Regional Director Dr H D Varalaxmi, IIT Madras professor (environmental and water resource engineering) Dr S M Shiva Nagendra and Anna University professor (chemical engineering) Dr N Balsubramanian.

Sahu’s order noted that Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials had undertaken several rounds of field visits to check the source of the odour. The joint chief environmental engineer had inspected the area on July 20, pursuant to which TNPCB member secretary has issued detailed instructions to Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited in Manali, the order noted.

The government also directed TNPCB officials to render necessary logistic support to the committee.