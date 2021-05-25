Tamil Nadu: Man working in the US hires henchmen to kill his wife in Tiruvarur

During the investigation, the police learnt that in 2015, Jeyabarathi married Vishnuprakash who had been working with an IT firm in the US for more than five years. (Representational image)

In a shocking incident in Kidarankondam town in Tiruvarur, Jeyabarathi, a 28-year-old woman has been murdered by a gang based on the instructions provided by her husband from the US.

On May 21, when Jeyabarathi returned from her work in her two-wheeler, a tata-ace vehicle that was proceeding in the opposite direction hit her at the Kadavaiyaru Bridge.

The vehicle fled the spot and Jeyabarathi was left bleeding on the road. Some passerby found her and rushed her to the government hospital where she succumbed to injuries later.

Jeyabarathi’s family was suspicious of the accident and visited the accident spot. They spoke to people in the area and registered a complaint with the Thiruvarur Taluk police station presenting some of the evidence they had gathered. A case under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) was registered.

During the investigation, the police learnt that in 2015, Jeyabarathi married Vishnuprakash who had been working with an IT firm in the US for more than five years.

Due to marital discord, Jeyabarathi left her husband in the US, returned home and took a temporary job at Anthakudi post office.

Despite many attempts by family members, the couple failed to reconcile

Jeyabarathi decided to file divorce and sent a notice to her husband. According to police, an agitated Vishnuprakash threatened Jeyabarathi and her family and feared that he would be forced to pay alimony.

Based on the complaint filed by Jeyabarathi’s father Chidambaram, the Tiruvarur police under SP A Kayalvizhi began probing the incident.

Three special teams were formed to collect CCTV footage, CDR analysis and witness examinations.

“We gathered the CCTV footage from her house till the accident spot. We noticed that the same truck that caused the accident followed her previously. We gathered the information and found that the truck belongs to one Senthikumar (40). When we enquired him, he said he did not have any idea about the accident and he had sold the truck. We then investigated and found it was a person named Jegan (37) who had brought the truck alongside his other associates Prasanna (34) and Raja (45). When we questioned them, they gave contradictory versions of the incident. We connected the dots and found out another Senthilkumar who is married to Vishnuprakash’s sister, has executed the act. We also came to know that even the truck owner Senthilkumar was involved in this incident and the whole process of buying and selling the truck was drama. Senthilkumar had received instruction from his brother-in-law and has hatched the murder using these men,” she said.

The police caught hold of the entire gang soon and a case was registered under sections 147,107,249, 120(b), 302, r/w 34 of the IPC. Four accused – truck driver Prasanna, Jegan, Raja, truck owner Senthil Kumar have been remanded.

“Vishnuprakash’s brother-in-law Senthikumar tested positive for Covid-19 and is under treatment. He will also be arrested once he recovers from the virus. We have informed the Indian embassy in the US and the main accused Vishnuprakash will be brought here soon,” SP A Kayalvizhi said.