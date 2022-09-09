Tamil Nadu: Man takes body of deceased mother to crematorium in wheelchair

A man in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirapalli took the body of his deceased mother, who suffered from psoriasis, to the crematorium in a wheelchair early on Thursday as he felt that no one would help him with the funeral due to the woman’s skin condition, a person managing the corporation crematorium in Manaparai said.

Muruganandham, 60, an electrician who lives in Bharathiyar Nagar near Manaparai, pushed the body of Rajeshwari, 84, to the crematorium 2.5 km away, according to N Sridharan, a trustee of the local Lions Club unit which manages the crematorium. The body was later cremated after they procured a death certificate from the hospital, he said.

“I received a call around 6 am from a tea shop owner nearby. He informed me that a man had brought a body wrapped in cloth in a wheelchair and was waiting in front of the crematorium. I rushed to the place. Muruganandham told me that his mother, who was paralysed, passed away at 4 am due to a prolonged illness and he wanted to cremate her. I was shocked and asked him why he had brought her in a wheelchair. He said that since his mother suffered from psoriasis, he felt that no one would help him with the funeral,” Sridharan said.

Sridharan quoted Muruganandham as having said that Rajeshwari had been under treatment for psoriasis for several years and on Wednesday doctors at a nearby hospital informed him that his mother’s health was worsening and advised him that it was best to care for her at home. Rajeshwari passed away on Thursday, he added.

“We verified the hospital documents and confirmed with the doctor who had been treating Rajeshwari. Muruganandham also said that he had no money for funeral expenses. We informed him that the government and many NGOs help economically disadvantaged people perform the last rites of their dear ones,” Sridharan said.

Muruganandham’s father Periyasamy, 90, lives with him. While one of his brothers stays near Manaparai, the other lives in Bengaluru, Sridharan said, adding that as far as he knew, the brothers were not initially aware of their mother’s death.

After consulting the corporation officials and procuring Rajeshwari’s death certificate from the hospital where she underwent treatment, the body was cremated at the crematorium in Manaparai on Thursday, he said.