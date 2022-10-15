scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Tamil Nadu: Man kills friend after drunken quarrel over Kohli, RCB

The deceased, P Vignesh (24), and the accused, S Dharmaraj, belong to Poyyur village in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district. Vignesh, who had completed ITI, was awaiting visa to fly to Singapore for a job. Both of them were avid cricket fans.

Vignesh has been remanded in judicial custody. (Representational/File)

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend following a drunken quarrel over the best Indian cricketer.

According to the Keelapalur police, the incident happened on Tuesday night when the duo met at an open land near SIDCO Industrial Estate, Mallur. “Both had consumed liquor and were apparently discussing cricket. As per initial investigation, Vignesh is a Rohit Sharma fan and had been supporting Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL), whereas Dharmaraj is a Virat Kohli fan and has been a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter.

“During their discussion on Tuesday, Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli. Vignesh had a habit of body shaming Dharmaraj and on that day he had passed some remarks comparing the RCB team and the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj, who is a stammerer. This had agitated Dharmaraj, who attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on his head and fled the spot,” the officer said.

Vignesh has been remanded in judicial custody.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 06:08:55 am
