Tamil Nadu: Man held for killing three by mixing cyanide with alcohol

A 63-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing three men by mixing cyanide in alcohol at Pazhaiyur in Coimbatore. The accused, identified as Rajasekhar, committed the act out of personal enmity, the police said.

On November 4, at Pazhaiyur in Pappanaickenpalayam near Coimbatore, three people fell unconscious after consuming alcohol. They were declared dead at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Sakthivel (61) and Parthiban (35) and Muruganantham (57). They were working as painters in the locality and consumed alcohol at an abandoned building at midnight on November 3 ahead of Diwali. Following the incident, the racecourse police registered a case.

The autopsy report on Monday revealed that the trio died not due to excessive alcohol consumption and the viscera samples revealed the presence of cyanide.

The police found out that Rajasekhar, who resides in the same locality, gave the men alcohol mixed with cyanide. The police said Rajasekhar had told the trio that he had imported liquor with him and that he would give it to them on Diwali.

Rajasekhar has been remanded in judicial custody.