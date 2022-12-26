scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Tamil Nadu man electrocuted while removing flagpole erected for Udhayanidhi Stalin’s event

Contractor Veeramalai collapsed on the ground and died after the flagpole came in contact with a live wire at Karaikudi, according to sources.

An officer from the Karaikudi (North) police station said that a case of unnatural death had been registered under Code of Criminal Procedure section 174. (File photo)

A 56-year-old man was electrocuted in Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district allegedly while trying to remove a DMK flagpole erected to welcome Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to an event on December 24.

After the event got over, around midnight, cadres of the ruling party were involved in removing the flagpole when Veeramalai, of Rasipuram, came in contact with a live wire. He collapsed on the ground and was rushed to the nearby government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the sources added.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an officer from the Karaikudi (North) police station said that a case of unnatural death had been registered under Code of Criminal Procedure section 174.

“The deceased was a contractor. Close to 10 people including his son are working alongside him. We had repeatedly told these people not to erect flagpoles on the road but they refuse to listen. All these flagpoles are made of iron. These people collect Rs 50 per flagpole, so they try to erect as many as possible without seeing whether there is a live wire nearby or whether the flagpoles will inconvenience the public,” the officer said.

Police are awaiting the postmortem report, the officer added.

Earlier, Udhayanidhi tweeted in Tamil about the review meeting he had attended at the Sivaganga district collector’s office.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 04:45:34 pm
