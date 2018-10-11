Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Tamil Nadu: 64-yr-old man gets double life term for raping girl, giving STD

Mahila Court judge Balakrishnan sentenced Ramayan to double life imprisonment Wednesday and also slapped a fine of Rs 2,500 on him.

By: PTI | Thanjavur (tn) | Updated: October 11, 2018 6:10:58 pm
high court, Bombay high court, Bombay HC news, pending cases, Mumbai news, Indian express news Mahila Court judge sentenced the accused to double life imprisonment Wednesday and also slapped a fine of Rs 2,500 on him. (Representational Image)

A court in Tamil Nadu has awarded a double life term to a 64-year-old man for raping a girl, who contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) following the incident in 2012.

According to the prosecution, the accused, a farmer from Orathanadu, had befriended the 11-year-old girl and raped her.

The girl was admitted to a government hospital in Thanjavur after she fell sick and a medical examination revealed that she was raped and had contracted an STD.

A case was registered against the convict under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was arrested.

