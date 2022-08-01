scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

Flash floods at Kerala waterfall kills man from Tamil Nadu

A senior forest official of the area told PTI that as soon as they noticed the rainfall and change in water level they asked everyone to move out of the waterfalls but five people could not move away to safety.

By: Express Web Desk | Kollam/thiruvanathapuram |
Updated: August 1, 2022 8:39:33 am
The falls are primarily frequented by people from the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu as it is located on the Kerala Tamil Nadu border.

Flash floods at the Kumbhavurutty Falls in Kerala’s Kollam district on Sunday swept away two people from Tamil Nadu, killing one and injuring the other. Incessant rains in the surrounding forest area had led to the flash floods at the popular tourist destination.

A senior forest official of the area told PTI that as soon as they noticed the rainfall and change in water level they asked everyone to move out of the waterfalls but five people could not move away to safety.

While forest officials managed to rescue three of them trapped, two men got swept away with one of them hitting his head on the rocks at the bottom of the falls, the official said.

The two who got swept away had suffered injuries and were rescued, but one of them died later in the hospital, he said, PTI reported.

As a result of the incident, the waterfalls have been closed down till some security measures, such as a safety net perhaps, are put in place to prevent anyone from being swept away or losing their balance and falling to the bottom of the falls, the official added.

More from Chennai

The Kumbhavurutty falls is primarily frequented by people from Tamil Nadu as it is located on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

