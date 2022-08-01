Tamil Nadu: 28-year-old man dies in AC explosion in Chennai

A man who married just six months ago died after an air conditioner exploded in his house Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as P Shyam, 28, a resident of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar in Chennai. Shyam used to sell milk packets to make a living.

The police said Shyam’s wife had gone to her mother’s residence a few days ago and he had been staying alone on the ground floor of their house. While his father and brother were staying upstairs.

“Around 8pm Sunday, a loud blast was heard from Shyam’s room. His father and brother came down in a hurry and saw the ground floor was filled with smoke and the room was on fire. After several attempts, they broke open the door that was locked from inside. Shyam was found dead inside the room,” a police source said.

The family had informed the local police station as well as the fire and rescue service. Firefighters from Madhavaram and Sembium stations rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The police recovered Shyam’s body and sent it to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, an official from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police station said they felt that the explosion could have resulted from a short circuit but they were conducting further investigations in the matter to confirm the cause. On the other hand, officials from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) were examining the electronic items and the forensic team also collected samples from the spot.

“The incident happened around 8pm, Shyam’s father told us that he last saw his son around 4pm. The deceased had consumed alcohol yesterday, we are investigating the case from all aspects. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC,” the officer added.